Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Tigers - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Christian Arroyo -- 2-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the hill, on April 9 at 1:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Tigers.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo is batting .208 with a double and two walks.
- Arroyo has gotten a hit in three of eight games this season (37.5%), with multiple hits twice.
- In eight games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Arroyo has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (7.20).
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (15 total, 1.9 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Boyd (0-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
