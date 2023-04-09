Connor Wong -- 1-for-4 with two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the mound, on April 9 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Tigers.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Connor Wong At The Plate (2022)

  • Wong hit .188 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.
  • Wong had a hit in nine of 27 games (33.3%) last season, without a single multi-hit performance.
  • He went deep once out of 27 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In five of 27 games last year (18.5%), Wong picked up an RBI, including two games with two or more RBIs.
  • In seven of 27 games last season he crossed the plate, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
9 GP 11
.217 AVG .160
.367 OBP .160
.435 SLG .200
3 XBH 1
1 HR 0
6 RBI 1
5/5 K/BB 11/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 15
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (26.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (13.3%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (6.7%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranked 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers had a 4.06 team ERA that ranked 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combined to give up 167 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the big leagues.
  • The Tigers will look to Boyd (0-0) in his second start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the left-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.