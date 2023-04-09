Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Tigers - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Connor Wong -- 1-for-4 with two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the mound, on April 9 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Tigers.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Connor Wong At The Plate (2022)
- Wong hit .188 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Wong had a hit in nine of 27 games (33.3%) last season, without a single multi-hit performance.
- He went deep once out of 27 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- In five of 27 games last year (18.5%), Wong picked up an RBI, including two games with two or more RBIs.
- In seven of 27 games last season he crossed the plate, including multiple runs once.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|.217
|AVG
|.160
|.367
|OBP
|.160
|.435
|SLG
|.200
|3
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|1
|5/5
|K/BB
|11/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (26.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (13.3%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (6.7%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Tigers pitching staff ranked 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers had a 4.06 team ERA that ranked 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combined to give up 167 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the big leagues.
- The Tigers will look to Boyd (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the left-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
