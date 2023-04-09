After going 0-for-5 in his last game, Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox take on the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Matthew Boyd) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Tigers.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is batting .233 with a double and five walks.

Turner has gotten a hit in five of eight games this year (62.5%), with multiple hits twice.

In eight games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Turner has an RBI in one game this year.

In four of eight games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings