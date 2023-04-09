Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Tigers - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-5 in his last game, Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox take on the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Matthew Boyd) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Tigers.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is batting .233 with a double and five walks.
- Turner has gotten a hit in five of eight games this year (62.5%), with multiple hits twice.
- In eight games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Turner has an RBI in one game this year.
- In four of eight games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 7.20 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 15 total home runs at a clip of 1.9 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Boyd (0-0) makes the start for the Tigers, his second of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
