Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Tigers - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Triston Casas (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Boston Red Sox face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas has a double, a home run and two walks while hitting .130.
- Casas has gotten a hit in three of eight games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in one of eight games, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this year (37.5%), Casas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 7.20 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 15 total home runs at a rate of 1.9 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Boyd (0-0) gets the start for the Tigers, his second of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
