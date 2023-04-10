On Monday, Alex Verdugo (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Jalen Beeks. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

  • Verdugo is hitting .342 with a double, a triple, a home run and two walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 69th and he is 59th in slugging.
  • In eight of nine games this season (88.9%) Verdugo has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (44.4%).
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • In three games this year (33.3%), Verdugo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six of nine games (66.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 3
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Rays' 1.89 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rays give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (four total, 0.4 per game).
  • Beeks makes his first start of the season for the Rays.
  • The 29-year-old left-hander pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of two appearances so far.
