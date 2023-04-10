Christian Arroyo -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Jalen Beeks on the hill, on April 10 at 6:40 PM ET.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks

Jalen Beeks TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo is batting .179 with a double and two walks.

This year, Arroyo has tallied at least one hit in three of nine games (33.3%), and had multiple hits twice.

In nine games played this season, he has not homered.

Arroyo has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 3 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

