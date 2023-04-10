Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rays - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Connor Wong -- 1-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Jalen Beeks on the mound, on April 10 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .150 with two doubles and a walk.
- Wong has gotten a hit in three of six games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- In six games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Wong has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Rays' 1.89 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up four home runs (0.4 per game), the least in baseball.
- Beeks starts for the first time this season for the Rays.
- The 29-year-old lefty has pitched in relief two times this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.