Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rays - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Justin Turner (on the back of going 0-for-3 with an RBI) and the Boston Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Jalen Beeks. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Tigers.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is batting .212 with a double and six walks.
- This season, Turner has recorded at least one hit in five of nine games (55.6%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In nine games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Turner has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- In four of nine games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Rays have a 1.89 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (four total, 0.4 per game).
- Beeks will make his first start of the season for the Rays.
- The 29-year-old lefty pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of two appearances so far.
