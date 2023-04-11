The Boston Red Sox and Bobby Dalbec, who went 1-for-1 last time in action, battle Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rays.

Bobby Dalbec Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Bobby Dalbec At The Plate (2022)

Dalbec hit .215 with nine doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 29 walks.

Dalbec picked up a base hit in 54 of 117 games last year (46.2%), with multiple hits in 14 of those games (12.0%).

He went yard in 11 games a year ago (out of 117 opportunities, 9.4%), leaving the ballpark in 3.4% of his chances at the plate.

Dalbec drove in a run in 27 games last year out 117 (23.1%), including seven multi-RBI outings (6.0%). He drove in three or more runs in three games.

He scored a run in 28.2% of his games last season (33 of 117), with more than one run on seven occasions (6.0%).

Bobby Dalbec Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 52 GP 54 .221 AVG .209 .291 OBP .276 .357 SLG .380 9 XBH 14 6 HR 6 19 RBI 20 52/15 K/BB 66/14 1 SB 2 Home Away 57 GP 60 28 (49.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (43.3%) 6 (10.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (13.3%) 17 (29.8%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (26.7%) 5 (8.8%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (10.0%) 12 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (25.0%)

