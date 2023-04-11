Bruins vs. Capitals Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 11
The Boston Bruins (63-12-5, riding a six-game winning streak) host the Washington Capitals (35-36-9) at TD Garden. The game on Tuesday, April 11 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SN360, NESN, and NBCS-DC.
The Bruins have a 9-1-0 record in their past 10 games. They have scored 28 total goals (seven power-play goals on 35 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 20.0%) while giving up 19 goals to their opponents.
Get ready for this matchup with a glimpse at who we project to emerge with the victory in Tuesday's contest.
Bruins vs. Capitals Predictions for Tuesday
Our projection model for this game predicts a final score of Bruins 5, Capitals 1.
- Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-305)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.1
- Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-3.4)
Bruins Splits and Trends
- The Bruins are 11-5-16 in overtime games as part of a 63-12-5 overall record.
- Boston has 38 points (18-6-2) in the 26 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the five games this season the Bruins recorded just one goal, they've finished 1-4-0 (two points).
- Boston has finished 6-3-2 in the 11 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering 14 points).
- The Bruins have scored three or more goals 63 times, and are 56-4-3 in those games (to record 115 points).
- In the 37 games when Boston has recorded a lone power-play goal, it picked up 67 points after finishing 32-2-3.
- In the 50 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Boston is 36-9-5 (77 points).
- The Bruins' opponents have had more shots in 29 games. The Bruins finished 26-3-0 in those contests (52 points).
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Capitals AVG
|Capitals Rank
|2nd
|3.64
|Goals Scored
|3.09
|20th
|1st
|2.1
|Goals Allowed
|3.14
|17th
|9th
|33
|Shots
|31.1
|17th
|8th
|29.8
|Shots Allowed
|30.9
|13th
|11th
|22.1%
|Power Play %
|21.1%
|17th
|1st
|87.4%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.9%
|4th
Bruins vs. Capitals Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SN360, NESN, and NBCS-DC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
