On Tuesday, Connor Wong (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Boston Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .130 with two doubles and a walk.

Wong has gotten a hit in three of seven games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.

In seven games played this year, he has not homered.

Wong has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 3 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings