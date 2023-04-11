The Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Justin Turner At The Plate

  • Turner is batting .189 with a double and six walks.
  • Turner has gotten a hit in five of 10 games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has not gone deep in his 10 games this season.
  • Turner has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 4
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Rays have the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (1.70).
  • Rays pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (four total, 0.4 per game).
  • McClanahan (2-0) starts for the Rays, his third this season.
  • His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (1.50), 42nd in WHIP (1.167), and 34th in K/9 (9).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.