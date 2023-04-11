The Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is batting .189 with a double and six walks.

Turner has gotten a hit in five of 10 games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his 10 games this season.

Turner has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored at least one run four times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings