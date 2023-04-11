In one of the two compelling matchups on the NBA Play-In Tournament schedule today, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers take the court at Crypto.com Arena.

Today's NBA Games

The Miami Heat take on the Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks travel to face the Heat on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TNT

TNT Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIA Record: 44-38

44-38 ATL Record: 41-41

41-41 MIA Stats: 109.5 PPG (30th in NBA), 109.8 Opp. PPG (second)

109.5 PPG (30th in NBA), 109.8 Opp. PPG (second) ATL Stats: 118.4 PPG (third in NBA), 118.1 Opp. PPG (25th)

Players to Watch

MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (20.4 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.2 APG)

Bam Adebayo (20.4 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.2 APG) ATL Key Player: Trae Young (26.2 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 10.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIA -5

MIA -5 MIA Odds to Win: -208

-208 ATL Odds to Win: +173

+173 Total: 228 points

The Los Angeles Lakers face the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves hit the road the Lakers on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TNT

TNT Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAL Record: 43-39

43-39 MIN Record: 42-40

42-40 LAL Stats: 117.2 PPG (sixth in NBA), 116.6 Opp. PPG (20th)

117.2 PPG (sixth in NBA), 116.6 Opp. PPG (20th) MIN Stats: 115.8 PPG (12th in NBA), 115.8 Opp. PPG (18th)

Players to Watch

LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.9 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 2.6 APG)

Anthony Davis (25.9 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 2.6 APG) MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (24.6 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: LAL -8.5

LAL -8.5 LAL Odds to Win: -376

-376 MIN Odds to Win: +297

+297 Total: 233 points

