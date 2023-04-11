Tuesday's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays (10-0) and the Boston Red Sox (5-5) squaring off at Tropicana Field (on April 11) at 6:40 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 4-2 victory for the Rays.

The Rays will give the nod to Shane McClanahan (2-0) against the Red Sox and Garrett Whitlock.

Red Sox vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Red Sox vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 4, Red Sox 2.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox were defeated in the one game they played as the underdog this season.

Boston has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +145.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Boston is No. 3 in baseball, scoring 5.9 runs per game (59 total runs).

Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.55 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Red Sox Schedule