Garrett Whitlock will try to shut down Yandy Diaz and company when the Boston Red Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.

Red Sox vs. Rays Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 15 homers this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Boston is sixth in MLB with a .440 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox's .245 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.

Boston has scored 59 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Red Sox rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.2 whiffs per contest.

Boston strikes out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 12th in MLB.

Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.55 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Red Sox rank 18th in MLB with a combined 1.404 WHIP this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will send Whitlock to the mound for his first start this season.

The last time the 26-year-old righty pitched was on Friday, Sept. 16, throwing one scoreless inning out of the bullpen against the Kansas City Royals.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/5/2023 Pirates L 4-1 Home Corey Kluber Mitch Keller 4/6/2023 Tigers W 6-3 Away Chris Sale Spencer Turnbull 4/8/2023 Tigers W 14-5 Away Tanner Houck Joey Wentz 4/9/2023 Tigers W 4-1 Away Kutter Crawford Matthew Boyd 4/10/2023 Rays L 1-0 Away Nick Pivetta - 4/11/2023 Rays - Away Garrett Whitlock Shane McClanahan 4/12/2023 Rays - Away Chris Sale Zach Eflin 4/13/2023 Rays - Away Corey Kluber Jeffrey Springs 4/14/2023 Angels - Home Tanner Houck Patrick Sandoval 4/15/2023 Angels - Home Kutter Crawford Tyler Anderson 4/16/2023 Angels - Home Nick Pivetta Reid Detmers

