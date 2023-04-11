After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Rob Refsnyder and the Boston Red Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Shane McClanahan) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

Refsnyder has four walks while batting .200.

Refsnyder has gotten a hit in three of six games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.

He has not hit a home run in his six games this year.

Refsnyder has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in three games this season (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 3 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

