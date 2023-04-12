On Wednesday, Connor Wong (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Boston Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong has two doubles and a walk while batting .120.

Wong has a hit in three of eight games played this season (37.5%), but no multi-hit games.

In eight games played this season, he has not homered.

Wong has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 4 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

