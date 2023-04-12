On Wednesday, Connor Wong (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Boston Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Connor Wong At The Plate

  • Wong has two doubles and a walk while batting .120.
  • Wong has a hit in three of eight games played this season (37.5%), but no multi-hit games.
  • In eight games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Wong has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 4
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Rays have a 1.73 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to surrender four home runs (0.4 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
  • Bradley makes his first start of the season for the Rays.
  • The righty will make his MLB debut at 22 years old.
