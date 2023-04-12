Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rays - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-2 in his last game, Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Taj Bradley) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Rays.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is batting .205 with a double and eight walks.
- Turner has gotten a hit in six of 11 games this year (54.5%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 11 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Turner has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- In four of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Rays have a 1.73 team ERA that leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (four total, 0.4 per game).
- Bradley makes his first start of the season for the Rays.
- The right-hander will make his MLB debut. He's 22 years old.
