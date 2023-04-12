After going 1-for-2 in his last game, Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Taj Bradley) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Rays.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Justin Turner At The Plate

  • Turner is batting .205 with a double and eight walks.
  • Turner has gotten a hit in six of 11 games this year (54.5%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In 11 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Turner has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • In four of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Rays have a 1.73 team ERA that leads all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (four total, 0.4 per game).
  • Bradley makes his first start of the season for the Rays.
  • The right-hander will make his MLB debut. He's 22 years old.
