Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Taj Bradley TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is batting .205 with a double and eight walks.

Turner has gotten a hit in six of 11 games this year (54.5%), with multiple hits twice.

In 11 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Turner has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

In four of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

