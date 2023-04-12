Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will play Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 15 homers this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

Boston is 15th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .421 this season.

The Red Sox's .240 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.

Boston has scored the seventh-most runs in baseball this season with 61.

The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.323).

The Red Sox are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fifth with an average of 7.5 strikeouts per game.

Boston averages the 12th-most strikeouts per nine innings (9.1) in the majors this season.

Boston has the 17th-ranked ERA (4.73) in the majors this season.

Red Sox pitchers have a 1.412 WHIP this season, 18th in the majors.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Sale heads to the mound for the Red Sox to make his third start of the season, seeking his second win.

The left-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he threw five innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up three earned runs.

Sale has made one start of five or more innings in two chances this season, and averages 4 frames when he pitches.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/6/2023 Tigers W 6-3 Away Chris Sale Spencer Turnbull 4/8/2023 Tigers W 14-5 Away Tanner Houck Joey Wentz 4/9/2023 Tigers W 4-1 Away Kutter Crawford Matthew Boyd 4/10/2023 Rays L 1-0 Away Nick Pivetta - 4/11/2023 Rays L 7-2 Away Garrett Whitlock Shane McClanahan 4/12/2023 Rays - Away Chris Sale Taj Bradley 4/13/2023 Rays - Away Corey Kluber Jeffrey Springs 4/14/2023 Angels - Home Tanner Houck Patrick Sandoval 4/15/2023 Angels - Home Kutter Crawford Tyler Anderson 4/16/2023 Angels - Home Nick Pivetta Reid Detmers 4/17/2023 Angels - Home Garrett Whitlock Shohei Ohtani

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.