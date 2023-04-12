Reese McGuire Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rays - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox and Reese McGuire, who went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI last time in action, battle Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Rays.
Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Reese McGuire? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Reese McGuire At The Plate
- McGuire is hitting .400 with three doubles and a walk.
- This year, McGuire has posted at least one hit in four of six games (66.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a long ball in his six games this season.
- McGuire has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Rays have a 1.73 team ERA that ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (four total, 0.4 per game).
- Bradley starts for the first time this season for the Rays.
- The 22-year-old righty is making his MLB debut.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.