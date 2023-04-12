Triston Casas -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the hill, on April 12 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

TV Channel: BSSUN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is hitting .161 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.

In four of 11 games this season, Casas has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has homered in two of 11 games played this year, and in 5.9% of his plate appearances.

Casas has driven in a run in four games this season (36.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (27.3%).

He has scored in three of 11 games so far this season.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

