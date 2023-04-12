Yu Chang Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rays - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday, Yu Chang and the Boston Red Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays and Taj Bradley, with the first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last action (on April 12 against the Tigers) he went 0-for-1.
Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yu Chang? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Yu Chang At The Plate
- Chang is batting .000 with .
- Chang does not have a hit yet this season, in six games.
- In six games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Chang has not driven in a run this season.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|1
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Rays have a 1.73 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (four total, 0.4 per game).
- Bradley gets the call to start for the Rays, his first this season.
- The right-hander will make his MLB debut at 22 years old.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.