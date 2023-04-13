The Boston Red Sox and Alex Verdugo, who went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time out, battle Jeffrey Springs and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Jeffrey Springs TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo leads Boston with an OBP of .385, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .479.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 69th in the league in slugging.

Verdugo has gotten a hit in 10 of 12 games this year (83.3%), with more than one hit on five occasions (41.7%).

He has homered in one of 12 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Verdugo has driven in a run in four games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in eight of 12 games (66.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings