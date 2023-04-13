The Boston Red Sox and Alex Verdugo, who went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time out, battle Jeffrey Springs and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

  • Verdugo leads Boston with an OBP of .385, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .479.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 69th in the league in slugging.
  • Verdugo has gotten a hit in 10 of 12 games this year (83.3%), with more than one hit on five occasions (41.7%).
  • He has homered in one of 12 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Verdugo has driven in a run in four games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in eight of 12 games (66.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.17).
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (five total, 0.4 per game).
  • Springs (2-0) starts for the Rays, his third this season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw seven scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering three hits.
  • The 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), third in WHIP (.538), and sixth in K/9 (13.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
