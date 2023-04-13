Bobby Dalbec Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rays - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Bobby Dalbec (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Jeffrey Springs. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Bobby Dalbec Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Bobby Dalbec At The Plate (2022)
- Dalbec hit .215 with nine doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 29 walks.
- Dalbec got a hit in 46.2% of his 117 games last year, with multiple hits in 12.0% of those contests.
- In 11 of 117 games last year, he hit a home run (9.4%). He went deep in 3.4% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Dalbec drove in a run in 23.1% of his 117 games last season, with more than one RBI in 6.0% of those games (seven). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
- He scored a run in 33 of 117 games last year, with multiple runs in seven of those games.
Bobby Dalbec Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|54
|.221
|AVG
|.209
|.291
|OBP
|.276
|.357
|SLG
|.380
|9
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|20
|52/15
|K/BB
|66/14
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|60
|28 (49.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|26 (43.3%)
|6 (10.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (13.3%)
|17 (29.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (26.7%)
|5 (8.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (10.0%)
|12 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (25.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Rays pitching staff was 12th in MLB last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays allowed 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
- Springs (2-0) starts for the Rays, his third this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty tossed seven scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .538 WHIP ranks third, and 13.2 K/9 ranks sixth.
