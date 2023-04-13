The Boston Bruins (64-12-5) will attempt to prolong a seven-game road win streak when they take on the Montreal Canadiens (31-44-6) on Thursday, April 13 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and NESN.

In the last 10 contests, the Bruins have a record of 9-1-0. They have totaled 29 goals, while their opponents have scored 19. They have gone on the power play 32 times during that span, and have capitalized with nine goals (28.1% of opportunities).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our pick for which team will emerge victorious in Thursday's hockey action.

Bruins vs. Canadiens Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this game calls for a final score of Bruins 4, Canadiens 2.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-305)

Bruins (-305) Computer Predicted Total: 6.2

6.2 Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-2.5)

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins have finished 11-5-16 in overtime contests on their way to an overall record of 64-12-5.

Boston has 38 points (18-6-2) in the 26 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the five games this season the Bruins recorded just one goal, they've finished 1-4-0 (two points).

Boston has finished 6-3-2 in the 11 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering 14 points).

The Bruins have scored more than two goals 64 times, and are 57-4-3 in those games (to record 117 points).

In the 37 games when Boston has recorded a lone power-play goal, it registered 67 points after finishing 32-2-3.

In the 51 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Boston is 37-9-5 (79 points).

The Bruins' opponents have had more shots in 29 games. The Bruins went 26-3-0 in those contests (52 points).

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 2nd 3.65 Goals Scored 2.75 26th 1st 2.1 Goals Allowed 3.7 29th 9th 33.1 Shots 27.2 30th 8th 29.8 Shots Allowed 33.7 29th 11th 22.7% Power Play % 16.3% 28th 1st 87.1% Penalty Kill % 71.7% 31st

Bruins vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and NESN

TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN2, RDS, and NESN

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec

