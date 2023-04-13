Thursday's contest that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (12-0) against the Boston Red Sox (5-7) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 4-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on April 13.

The probable starters are Jeffrey Springs (2-0) for the Tampa Bay Rays and Corey Kluber (0-2) for the Boston Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Red Sox vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 4, Red Sox 2.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have been posted as the underdog three times this season but have yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have placed on Boston this season with a +185 moneyline set for this game.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 35.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Boston is No. 3 in baseball, scoring 5.7 runs per game (68 total runs).

The Red Sox have pitched to a 5.06 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Red Sox Schedule