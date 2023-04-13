Red Sox vs. Rays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 13
Thursday's contest that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (12-0) against the Boston Red Sox (5-7) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 4-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on April 13.
The probable starters are Jeffrey Springs (2-0) for the Tampa Bay Rays and Corey Kluber (0-2) for the Boston Red Sox.
Red Sox vs. Rays Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Red Sox vs. Rays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rays 4, Red Sox 2.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Rays
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- The Red Sox have been posted as the underdog three times this season but have yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.
- This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have placed on Boston this season with a +185 moneyline set for this game.
- The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 35.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Boston is No. 3 in baseball, scoring 5.7 runs per game (68 total runs).
- The Red Sox have pitched to a 5.06 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 8
|@ Tigers
|W 14-5
|Tanner Houck vs Joey Wentz
|April 9
|@ Tigers
|W 4-1
|Kutter Crawford vs Matthew Boyd
|April 10
|@ Rays
|L 1-0
|Nick Pivetta vs -
|April 11
|@ Rays
|L 7-2
|Garrett Whitlock vs Shane McClanahan
|April 12
|@ Rays
|L 9-7
|Chris Sale vs Taj Bradley
|April 13
|@ Rays
|-
|Corey Kluber vs Jeffrey Springs
|April 14
|Angels
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Patrick Sandoval
|April 15
|Angels
|-
|Nick Pivetta vs Tyler Anderson
|April 16
|Angels
|-
|Garrett Whitlock vs Reid Detmers
|April 17
|Angels
|-
|Chris Sale vs Shohei Ohtani
|April 18
|Twins
|-
|Corey Kluber vs Sonny Gray
