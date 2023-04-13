The Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox will play on Thursday at Tropicana Field, at 1:10 PM ET. Corey Kluber will start for Boston, aiming to shut down Yandy Diaz and company.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank eighth in Major League Baseball with 16 home runs.

Fueled by 41 extra-base hits, Boston ranks 11th in MLB with a .427 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking third with 68 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

The Red Sox rank fifth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.8 whiffs per contest.

Boston strikes out 9.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-best in MLB.

Boston has the 23rd-ranked ERA (5.06) in the majors this season.

The Red Sox rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.448 WHIP this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Kluber will take to the mound for the Red Sox, his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, April 5, when he threw five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up one earned run.

In two starts, Kluber has pitched through or past the fifth inning one time. He has a season average of 4.1 frames per outing.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/8/2023 Tigers W 14-5 Away Tanner Houck Joey Wentz 4/9/2023 Tigers W 4-1 Away Kutter Crawford Matthew Boyd 4/10/2023 Rays L 1-0 Away Nick Pivetta - 4/11/2023 Rays L 7-2 Away Garrett Whitlock Shane McClanahan 4/12/2023 Rays L 9-7 Away Chris Sale Taj Bradley 4/13/2023 Rays - Away Corey Kluber Jeffrey Springs 4/14/2023 Angels - Home Tanner Houck Patrick Sandoval 4/15/2023 Angels - Home Nick Pivetta Tyler Anderson 4/16/2023 Angels - Home Garrett Whitlock Reid Detmers 4/17/2023 Angels - Home Chris Sale Shohei Ohtani 4/18/2023 Twins - Home Corey Kluber Sonny Gray

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.