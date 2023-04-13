When the (5-7) go head to head against the (12-0) at Tropicana Field on Thursday, April 13 at 1:10 PM ET, Corey Kluber will be looking for his 200th K of the season (he's currently sitting at 6).

The Rays are -225 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Red Sox (+185). An 8-run over/under is listed for the matchup.

Red Sox vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs - TB (2-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Kluber - BOS (0-2, 6.48 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been listed as the favorite 12 times this season and have won all of those games.

The Rays have played six times as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 69.2% chance to win.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in three games this season, however, they have failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have given the Red Sox this season with a +185 moneyline set for this game.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 4th Win AL East +2500 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.