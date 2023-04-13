On Thursday, Reese McGuire (coming off going 3-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Jeffrey Springs. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Rays.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Reese McGuire? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Reese McGuire At The Plate

  • McGuire has three doubles and a walk while hitting .474.
  • In five of seven games this year (71.4%) McGuire has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (42.9%).
  • He has not homered in his seven games this season.
  • McGuire has driven in a run in one game this season.
  • In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 3
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.2 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Rays have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.17).
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow five home runs (0.4 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
  • Springs (2-0) takes the mound for the Rays to make his third start this season.
  • The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), third in WHIP (.538), and sixth in K/9 (13.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.