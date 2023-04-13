On Thursday, Rob Refsnyder (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Jeffrey Springs. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rob Refsnyder? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

  • Refsnyder is batting .158 with four walks.
  • In three of seven games this season, Refsnyder got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has not gone deep in his seven games this year.
  • Refsnyder has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in three of seven games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 4
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Rays have the top team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.17).
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up five home runs (0.4 per game), the first-fewest in the league.
  • Springs (2-0) takes the mound for the Rays to make his third start this season.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 30-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .538 WHIP ranks third, and 13.2 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.