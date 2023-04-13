Yu Chang Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rays - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Yu Chang (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Boston Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Jeffrey Springs. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Yu Chang At The Plate
- Chang is hitting .000 with .
- In seven games so far this year, Chang has no hits.
- He has not hit a long ball in his seven games this season.
- Chang has not driven in a run this season.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 2.17 team ERA that leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (five total, 0.4 per game).
- Springs (2-0) starts for the Rays, his third this season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), third in WHIP (.538), and sixth in K/9 (13.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
