On Thursday, Yu Chang (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Boston Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Jeffrey Springs. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Yu Chang At The Plate

  • Chang is hitting .000 with .
  • In seven games so far this year, Chang has no hits.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his seven games this season.
  • Chang has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has not scored a run this season.

Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays have a 2.17 team ERA that leads all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rays surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (five total, 0.4 per game).
  • Springs (2-0) starts for the Rays, his third this season.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), third in WHIP (.538), and sixth in K/9 (13.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
