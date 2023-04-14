Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Angels - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Friday, Alex Verdugo (.289 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three walks and two RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .442, fueled by four extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 79th, and he is 88th in the league in slugging.
- Verdugo has picked up a hit in 76.9% of his 13 games this year, with more than one hit in 38.5% of them.
- He has gone deep in one of 13 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this year (30.8%), Verdugo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In eight games this year (61.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.70).
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 10 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Sandoval (1-0) takes the mound for the Angels to make his third start this season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the lefty tossed six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
