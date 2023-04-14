The Boston Red Sox and Christian Arroyo, who went 1-for-3 with a double last time in action, battle Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Rays.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

  • Arroyo has two doubles and two walks while batting .189.
  • This season, Arroyo has tallied at least one hit in five of 12 games (41.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has not homered in his 12 games this year.
  • Arroyo has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in three games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Angels have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to surrender 10 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • The Angels will look to Sandoval (1-0) in his third start this season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
