The Boston Red Sox and Connor Wong, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, take on Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong has two doubles and a walk while batting .120.

Wong has a base hit in three of nine games played this season (33.3%), but no multi-hit games.

In nine games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Wong has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings