Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Angels - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
After batting .200 with two doubles, six walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Patrick Sandoval) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Rays.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner has 12 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .379.
- Turner has gotten at least one hit in 61.5% of his games this season (eight of 13), with at least two hits four times (30.8%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 13 games this year.
- Turner has had an RBI in four games this year.
- In six of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Angels' 3.70 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Angels will look to Sandoval (1-0) in his third start this season.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.