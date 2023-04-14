After batting .200 with two doubles, six walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Patrick Sandoval) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Rays.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner has 12 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .379.

Turner has gotten at least one hit in 61.5% of his games this season (eight of 13), with at least two hits four times (30.8%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 13 games this year.

Turner has had an RBI in four games this year.

In six of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Angels Pitching Rankings