Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Angels - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Friday, Rafael Devers (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Rays.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston with 14 hits, batting .280 this season with eight extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 75th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
- Devers has reached base via a hit in eight games this year (of 12 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- Looking at the 12 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (33.3%), and in 9.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Devers has an RBI in five of 12 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in eight of 12 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Angels' 3.70 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
- Sandoval (1-0) starts for the Angels, his third of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.