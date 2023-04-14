Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels play the Boston Red Sox on Friday at Fenway Park. Tanner Houck will be on the mound for Boston, with first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

The Angels are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Red Sox have -105 odds to play spoiler. The game's total has been listed at 9 runs.

Red Sox vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: Apple TV+

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Angels -115 -105 9 -115 -105 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have been underdogs four times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Red Sox and their foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 matchups. Boston's past three contests have finished above the point total, and the average total during that run was 7.8.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been underdogs in four games this season, however, they have failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

Boston has been at least a -105 moneyline underdog four times this season, but was upset in all of those games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Boston and its opponents have gone over the total this season in nine of its 13 opportunities.

The Red Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 2-4 3-4 5-3 0-5 2-5 3-3

