Rob Refsnyder -- 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the mound, on April 14 at 7:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Rays.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

  • Refsnyder is batting .182 with a home run and four walks.
  • Refsnyder has gotten a hit in four of eight games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • Refsnyder has driven in a run in three games this year (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in four of eight games so far this year.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 5
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Angels' 3.70 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Sandoval (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Angels, his third of the season.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
