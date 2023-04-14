On Friday, Yu Chang (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Boston Red Sox play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Yu Chang At The Plate

Chang is hitting .000 with a walk.

Chang does not have a hit yet this year, in eight games.

In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Chang has not driven in a run this year.

He has not scored a run this year.

Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings