The Atlanta Hawks are 9-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Saturday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023

3:30 PM ET

ESPN

Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 121 - Hawks 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 9)

Celtics (- 9) Pick OU: Over (230.5)



The Hawks (35-45-2 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 11% less often than the Celtics (44-35-3) this year.

Boston covers the spread when it is a 9-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 9 or more (never covered this season).

Boston and its opponents have exceeded the point total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's less often than Atlanta and its opponents have (46 out of 82).

The Celtics have a .716 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (53-21) this season, better than the .353 winning percentage for the Hawks as a moneyline underdog (12-22).

Celtics Performance Insights

Things are clicking for Boston, which is scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth-best in NBA) and allowing 111.4 points per contest (fourth-best).

The Celtics are dishing out 26.7 assists per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Celtics rank second-best in the NBA by making 16 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank sixth in the league at 37.6%.

Boston is attempting 46.2 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 52% of the shots it has taken (and 62% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 42.6 three-pointers per contest, which are 48% of its shots (and 38% of the team's buckets).

