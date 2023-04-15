In Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Boston Celtics will be eyeing a win against Atlanta Hawks.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Celtics vs. Hawks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Celtics vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Celtics average 117.9 points per game (fourth in the league) while giving up 111.4 per outing (fourth in the NBA). They have a +535 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Hawks score 118.4 points per game (third in NBA) and allow 118.1 (25th in league) for a +24 scoring differential overall.

The teams combine to score 236.3 points per game, 5.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams combine to score 229.5 points per game, one fewer point than this matchup's total.

Boston has won 45 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.

Atlanta is 35-44-3 ATS this year.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Malcolm Brogdon 14.5 -105 14.9 Marcus Smart 12.5 -110 11.5 Al Horford 9.5 -110 9.8

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Malcolm Brogdon or another Celtics player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the Celtics? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.