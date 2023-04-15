The Atlanta Hawks are 9.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Saturday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup's point total is 230.5.

Celtics vs. Hawks Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: ESPN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -9.5 230.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • Boston and its opponents have scored more than 230.5 points in 38 of 82 games this season.
  • The average point total in Boston's outings this year is 229.4, 1.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Celtics have a 45-37-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Boston has been the favorite in 73 games this season and won 52 (71.2%) of those contests.
  • This season, Boston has won 16 of its 24 games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -400 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 80% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

Celtics vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 38 46.3% 117.9 236.3 111.4 229.5 227.8
Hawks 54 65.9% 118.4 236.3 118.1 229.5 233.4

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • The Celtics have gone 8-2 in their last 10 games, with an 8-2 record against the spread in that span.
  • In their past 10 games, the Celtics have gone over the total five times.
  • When playing at home, Boston owns a better record against the spread (23-18-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (22-19-0).
  • The 117.9 points per game the Celtics put up are just 0.2 fewer points than the Hawks give up (118.1).
  • Boston is 31-11 against the spread and 39-3 overall when scoring more than 118.1 points.

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Celtics and Hawks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 45-37 13-12 43-39
Hawks 36-46 0-2 47-35

Celtics vs. Hawks Point Insights

Celtics Hawks
117.9
Points Scored (PG)
 118.4
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 3
31-11
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 33-29
39-3
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 39-23
111.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.1
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 25
41-22
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 25-12
49-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 27-10

