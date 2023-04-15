In Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks square off.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Hawks.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (48.6%).

In games Boston shoots higher than 48.6% from the field, it is 29-2 overall.

The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank 10th.

The Celtics score only 0.2 fewer points per game (117.9) than the Hawks give up (118.1).

When Boston totals more than 118.1 points, it is 39-3.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics are scoring 120.5 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are averaging 115.4 points per contest.

At home, Boston is giving up 1.9 fewer points per game (110.5) than in road games (112.4).

When playing at home, the Celtics are draining 0.4 more threes per game (16.2) than in road games (15.8). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to in road games (37.4%).

Celtics Injuries