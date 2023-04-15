Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Angels - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Christian Arroyo and the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Tyler Anderson) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo is hitting .171 with two doubles and two walks.
- This season, Arroyo has posted at least one hit in five of 13 games (38.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 13 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Arroyo has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in three games this year (23.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Angels have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.52).
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (11 total, 0.8 per game).
- Anderson (1-0) pitches for the Angels to make his third start of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
