Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Angels - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Connor Wong and the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Tyler Anderson) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Angels.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .115 with two doubles and three walks.
- In three of 10 games this season, Wong got a hit, but only one each time.
- In 10 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Wong has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in three games this year (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Angels have a 3.52 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (11 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Angels are sending Anderson (1-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
