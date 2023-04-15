Malcolm Brogdon and his Boston Celtics teammates match up versus the Atlanta Hawks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Brogdon, in his most recent game, had 29 points in a 97-93 win over the Raptors.

With prop bets available for Brogdon, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Malcolm Brogdon Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.9 16.5 Rebounds 3.5 4.2 3.9 Assists 2.5 3.7 3.8 PRA 21.5 22.8 24.2 PR -- 19.1 20.4 3PM 1.5 2 1.7



Malcolm Brogdon Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, he's put up 10.1% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.9 per contest.

Brogdon is averaging 4.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.5% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Brogdon's opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th in the NBA with 102.9 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9.

The Hawks allow 118.1 points per game, 25th-ranked in the NBA.

The Hawks are the 19th-ranked team in the league, allowing 44.1 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Hawks are ranked 22nd in the league, conceding 26 per contest.

Conceding 11.9 made 3-pointers per contest, the Hawks are the eighth-ranked team in the league.

Malcolm Brogdon vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/11/2023 25 18 4 5 2 0 1

