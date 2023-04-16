On Sunday, Alex Verdugo (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

  • Verdugo leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .424, fueled by four extra-base hits.
  • Verdugo has gotten a hit in 12 of 15 games this season (80.0%), including five multi-hit games (33.3%).
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • Verdugo has driven in a run in four games this year (26.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in nine of 15 games (60.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 7
7 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (13 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Angels will look to Detmers (0-0) in his third start this season.
  • His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.