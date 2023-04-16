Grizzlies vs. Lakers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 3:22 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Memphis Grizzlies are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum on Sunday, starting at 3:00 PM ET on ABC. The matchup has an over/under of 227.5.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ABC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Grizzlies
|-3.5
|227.5
Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats
- Memphis and its opponents have scored more than 227.5 points in 46 of 82 games this season.
- The average point total in Memphis' games this year is 229.9, 2.4 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Grizzlies are 40-42-0 against the spread this season.
- Memphis has won 48, or 76.2%, of the 63 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Memphis has a record of 40-6, a 87% win rate, when it's favored by -165 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Grizzlies.
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles has played 51 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 227.5 points.
- The average total for Los Angeles' games this season has been 233.8, 6.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Los Angeles is 41-41-0 against the spread this season.
- The Lakers have been victorious in 23, or 45.1%, of the 51 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Los Angeles has won 10 of its 31 games, or 32.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.
- Los Angeles has an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 227.5
|% of Games Over 227.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Grizzlies
|46
|56.1%
|116.9
|234.1
|113
|229.6
|230.9
|Lakers
|51
|62.2%
|117.2
|234.1
|116.6
|229.6
|232.1
Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends
- The Grizzlies have a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over their past 10 games.
- Five of Grizzlies' past 10 contests have gone over the total.
- In home games, Memphis has a better record against the spread (25-16-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (15-26-0).
- The Grizzlies score just 0.3 more points per game (116.9) than the Lakers allow (116.6).
- Memphis is 28-13 against the spread and 34-7 overall when scoring more than 116.6 points.
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- Los Angeles is 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its past 10 contests.
- The Lakers have hit the over in nine of their last 10 contests.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Los Angeles has a better winning percentage at home (.512, 21-20-0 record) than away (.488, 20-21-0).
- The Lakers put up only 4.2 more points per game (117.2) than the Grizzlies allow their opponents to score (113).
- Los Angeles has put together a 31-19 ATS record and a 34-16 overall record in games it scores more than 113 points.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Grizzlies
|40-42
|26-22
|37-45
|Lakers
|41-41
|15-21
|44-38
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Point Insights
|Grizzlies
|Lakers
|116.9
|117.2
|8
|6
|28-13
|31-19
|34-7
|34-16
|113
|116.6
|11
|20
|33-22
|28-17
|41-14
|28-17
