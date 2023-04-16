Justin Turner -- 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, on April 16 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Justin Turner At The Plate

  • Turner leads Boston with an OBP of .382 this season while batting .255 with nine walks and eight runs scored.
  • Turner is batting .389 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
  • Turner has picked up a hit in 10 of 15 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
  • In 15 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Turner has driven in a run in four games this season (26.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored at least once seven times this year (46.7%), including one multi-run game.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 7
7 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Angels' 3.80 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (13 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Detmers (0-0) starts for the Angels, his third of the season.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the lefty tossed five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
