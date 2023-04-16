How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox will see Reid Detmers on the hill for the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB action with 20 total home runs.
- Boston's .423 slugging percentage ranks 10th-best in baseball.
- The Red Sox are 19th in the majors with a .238 batting average.
- Boston is the third-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.7 runs per game (85 total).
- The Red Sox are 16th in MLB with a .325 on-base percentage.
- Red Sox hitters strike out 8.0 times per game, the ninth-fewest strikeouts in MLB.
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Boston's pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- Boston's 5.36 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox average baseball's 24th-ranked WHIP (1.458).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Red Sox will look to Garrett Whitlock (0-1) in his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/11/2023
|Rays
|L 7-2
|Away
|Garrett Whitlock
|Shane McClanahan
|4/12/2023
|Rays
|L 9-7
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Taj Bradley
|4/13/2023
|Rays
|L 9-3
|Away
|Corey Kluber
|Jeffrey Springs
|4/14/2023
|Angels
|W 5-3
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Patrick Sandoval
|4/15/2023
|Angels
|W 9-7
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|Tyler Anderson
|4/16/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Garrett Whitlock
|Reid Detmers
|4/17/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Shohei Ohtani
|4/18/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Corey Kluber
|Sonny Gray
|4/19/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Corey Kluber
|Joe Ryan
|4/20/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Tyler Mahle
|4/21/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Freddy Peralta
